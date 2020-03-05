Richard V. Bindner
Sioux City
Richard Vern Bindner, 80, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Retirement Home. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 6:30 p.m., a Knights of Columbus rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive N, in Sioux City.
Richard was born in Le Mars, Iowa, on April 14, 1939, the son of George P. and Margery A. (Smith) Bindner. He attended the University of Iowa for two years. He also attended Briar Cliff College, where he was a member of the first class of men admitted to the college. He also later attended Ohio State University, and Nettleton Business College.
He was a devoted husband to Bernadine Brandt, whom he married on March 10, 1973, in Sioux City. Bernadine preceded Richard in death on Sept. 24, 1996. Richard farmed in the Le Mars area for a few years before moving to Sioux City in 1963. He worked at Wilson Trailer Company for two years, Robb Ross for a short period of time, and then began working for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 20 years, retiring in 1994.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, as a 60-year member of the Knights of Columbus, The Newman Club, The Catholic Social Club, and the Romans Club. Richard was also a charter member of Queen of Peace, as well as an original member of The Peace Corps in 1963. He was also a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for 19 years. In his earlier years, Richard loved going to Shore Acres for dancing with his friends. He enjoyed playing bingo in his later years, watching movies with Paulette and attending daily Mass.
He is survived by his devoted friend, Paulette Fletcher of Sioux City; two sisters, Georgia Mayberry and her husband, Robert of Winnebago, Neb., and Joan Kober of Sioux City; three brothers, Paul Bindner of Le Mars, David Bindner of Des Moines, and Thomas Bindner and his wife, Linda of Marcus, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and his very special niece, Barb Roberts and her husband, Kevin of Sioux City.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernadine; his parents; and his special pets, Kibby and Timmy.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
6:30PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
7:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
10:30AM
1701 W. 25th Street
Sioux City, IA 51103