Richard V. Bindner

Sioux City

Richard Vern Bindner, 80, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Retirement Home. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 6:30 p.m., a Knights of Columbus rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive N, in Sioux City.

Richard was born in Le Mars, Iowa, on April 14, 1939, the son of George P. and Margery A. (Smith) Bindner. He attended the University of Iowa for two years. He also attended Briar Cliff College, where he was a member of the first class of men admitted to the college. He also later attended Ohio State University, and Nettleton Business College.

He was a devoted husband to Bernadine Brandt, whom he married on March 10, 1973, in Sioux City. Bernadine preceded Richard in death on Sept. 24, 1996. Richard farmed in the Le Mars area for a few years before moving to Sioux City in 1963. He worked at Wilson Trailer Company for two years, Robb Ross for a short period of time, and then began working for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 20 years, retiring in 1994.