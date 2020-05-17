Richard V. Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard V. 'Dick' Brown

Sioux City

Richard V. "Dick" Brown, 79, of Sioux City, passed away on May 14, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com

Richard was born in Silver City, N.M., to William C. and Ruby (Gray) Brown on Jan. 4, 1941. He was raised by Eston Judy after the death of his biological father. Richard grew up in Sioux City, where he attended Central High School.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and was deployed to Germany as a member of the only heavy tank battalion. After returning home, he was deployed to Phu Cat, Vietnam in 1968 with the U.S. National Guard where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. His dedication to his country was evident to any he encountered.

On March 16, 1968, Richard married Brenda Lee Bowen at the Sioux City Air Base. Soon after, they welcomed three beautiful children, Samantha, Pamela and Scott Brown.