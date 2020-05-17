Richard V. Brown

Richard V. 'Dick' Brown
Sioux City
Richard V. "Dick" Brown, 79, of Sioux City, passed away on May 14, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com
Richard was born in Silver City, N.M., to William C. and Ruby (Gray) Brown on Jan. 4, 1941. He was raised by Eston Judy after the death of his biological father. Richard grew up in Sioux City, where he attended Central High School.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and was deployed to Germany as a member of the only heavy tank battalion. After returning home, he was deployed to Phu Cat, Vietnam in 1968 with the U.S. National Guard where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. His dedication to his country was evident to any he encountered.
On March 16, 1968, Richard married Brenda Lee Bowen at the Sioux City Air Base. Soon after, they welcomed three beautiful children, Samantha, Pamela and Scott Brown.
After returning home to his family, Richard worked for Terra Chemical. During this time, he earned an associate degree from Sioux Empire College in Hawarden, Iowa. Richard then went to work at Smurfit Stone Container Corporation in Sioux City until his retirement in 2006
In retirement, he enjoyed working part-time for the Siouxland Community Blood Bank.
Richard was an avid woodworker and enjoyed working with a scroll saw. His craftsmanship was enjoyed by his children and grandchildren through the many creations he gifted them. Other hobbies he enjoyed included gardening, fishing, reading and music.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Brenda Brown; daughters, Samantha Brown (Patrick) of Sioux City, Pamela Dennis of Sioux City; his son Scott Brown (Anne) of Sioux City; grandchildren, Sara Pirtle, Karina Hinrickson, Jessica Brown, Jake Brown, Jonathon Choquette, Sophia Choquette and Jackson Choquette; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Josee and Shelbie; his brother Tom Brown of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Eston Judy and Ruby Judy; his brothers, Charles D. Brown and William C. Brown; and his sister, Ruby Ann Judy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Legion or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
