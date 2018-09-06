Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Richard Van Zee

Dick Van Zee

Rock Valley, Iowa

Richard "Dick" Van Zee, 80, of Rock Valley, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, as the result of injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in Harrison County, Iowa.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley, with the Revs. Mike Molenaar and Jeff Moes officiating. The service can also be livestreamed at www.faithrv.com. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Dick is survived by his four children, Lynette (Wes) Dolieslager of Doon, Iowa, Michael (Greta) Van Zee of Rock Valley, Brian (Jill) Van Zee of Robinson, Texas, and Eric (Niesje) Van Zee of Rock Valley; eight grandchildren, Bailey, Cade, Breeley, Raelynn, and Coen Van Zee, Tyler, Ryan, and Kyle Dolieslager; sister, Jean Marie (Roger) Ranschau of Inwood, Iowa; brother, Conrad (Orlene) Van Zee of Rock Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Inspiration Hills.

