Richard W. Ellison

Lawton, Iowa

Richard W. "Rich" Ellison, 77, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 So. Lakeport, in Sioux City. The Rev. Russell Senstad and Rev. David Zirpel will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. There will also be a time for fellowship immediately following the service. Rich requests casual attire for the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be left at www.christysmith.com.

Rich was born on April 8, 1942, in Sioux City, to Albert and Pearl (Stilwell) Ellison. He grew up on the family farm, graduating from Lawton High School in 1960. In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1968 as a sergeant.

