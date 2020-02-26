Richard W. Ellison

Lawton, Iowa
Richard W. "Rich" Ellison, 77, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 So. Lakeport, in Sioux City. The Rev. Russell Senstad and Rev. David Zirpel will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. There will also be a time for fellowship immediately following the service. Rich requests casual attire for the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be left at www.christysmith.com.
Rich was born on April 8, 1942, in Sioux City, to Albert and Pearl (Stilwell) Ellison. He grew up on the family farm, graduating from Lawton High School in 1960. In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1968 as a sergeant.
You have free articles remaining.
On Sept. 21, 1962, he was united in marriage to Dawn Peterson at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton. She preceded him in death on Sept. 18, 2014. Rich was employed as a parts and service representative for Missouri Valley Machinery (CAT dealer) for nearly 20 years. During this time, he also farmed evenings and weekends. After retiring from CAT, he began farming full-time and driving a school bus for the Lawton-Bronson School District, which he continued to do for 27 years. Upon his retirement from farming and the school district, he was employed as a driver for the Siouxland Blood Bank.
Rich served as Dawn's caregiver during her valiant fight with cancer. After her death, he began his employment as a funeral assistant with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Rich's hobbies (when time permitted) included traveling, hunting, fishing and working on his lawn. Time spent with his family was very important to him. He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving as an elder and usher for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 718.
Survivors include his three sons, Rick and Sue Ellison of Sioux City, Kevin and Sunday Ellison of Gresham, Ore., and Chris Ellison of Gresham; his very special friend, Phyllis Meyer and her children, Pati Meyer, and Michael and Suzie (Meyer) Loghry, all of Sioux City; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Ellison and Darlene Tyler; brother-in-law, Darrel Peterson; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his wife Dawn, he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Garry; in-laws, Arnold and Agnes (Kirk) Peterson; and his four-legged buddy, Gizmo.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
3204 S. Lakeport St.
Sioux City, IA 51106
7:00PM
3204 S. Lakeport St.
Sioux City, IA 51106