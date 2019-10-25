Sioux City
Richard W. “Rick” Beaulieu, 57, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a vigil service at 1 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rick was born on April 5, 1962, in Sioux City, to Bill and Jeanne (Mousel) Beaulieu. He attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from North High School. While attending North, he worked for Sunshine Café, where he fell in love with cooking and decided to become a chef. He went on to graduate from Culinary School in Mitchell, S.D.
He lived in Sioux City for most of his life, but did spend a few years in New Orleans, where he worked at Commander’s Palace alongside Emeril Lagasse. Throughout his culinary career, Rick made appearances on television for stations such as PBS and the Travel Channel, and won many awards throughout his years as a chef. He owned The Shilo Restaurant in Sioux City for many years, and went on to become the executive chef at Bev’s on the River for 10 years.
In his free time, Rick loved working in his yard, cracking jokes and pulling pranks on his family, spending time in his home, cooking for his children, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Ashley Beaulieu, Brittany (Dalton) Jepsen, Tristan Beaulieu, Taylor Beaulieu and Tanner Beaulieu, all of Sioux City; his grandchildren, Peyton, Madisen and Rylee “Rybug”; and his siblings, Sandy (Mark) Ferdig of Omaha, Suzy (Dave) Gordon of Sioux City, Cindy Kunze of Sioux City, Karen (Doug) Mayrose of Le Mars, Iowa, and Kathy (Rod) Lockey of Milford, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jeanne; and a sister, Kim Beaulieu.