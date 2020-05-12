Rick Benson
Columbus, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Rick Benson, 67, of Columbus, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Mike Escen officiating. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Rick was born on July 7, 1952, in Sioux City, to Edgar and Mary (Marmo) Benson. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1971 and attained his bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Rick went on to earn his master's degree from Wayne State College.
On April 3, 1981, Rick was united in marriage to Jeanie Pearson in Sioux City. They moved to Columbus, where Rick was an assistant wrestling coach and taught drafting. In 1985, he became the head wrestling coach, where he had much success until he gave that up in 2014. He was also the Columbus High golf coach, which he continued to do.
Rick was a faithful member of Highland Park Church, where he served the Lord in many capacities. He loved to spend time with his family and play a round or two of golf.
Rick is survived by his wife, Jeanie Benson; his sons, Derek Benson, and Jonathan (Rachelle) Benson and his son, Callen Benson; his daughter, Michelle (Jonathan) Coffman, and children, Ava, Helaena, Scarlett and Brolin Coffman; and his siblings, Duane (Sherri) Benson, Mike (Ruth) Benson, Sue (Gary) Munson, Rev. Steve (Marijo) Benson, Rev. Ron Benson, and Dar (Terry) Allison.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary Benson.
Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Rescue Mission or the Columbus Christian School.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.