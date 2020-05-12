× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rick Benson

Columbus, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Rick Benson, 67, of Columbus, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Mike Escen officiating. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Rick was born on July 7, 1952, in Sioux City, to Edgar and Mary (Marmo) Benson. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1971 and attained his bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Rick went on to earn his master's degree from Wayne State College.

On April 3, 1981, Rick was united in marriage to Jeanie Pearson in Sioux City. They moved to Columbus, where Rick was an assistant wrestling coach and taught drafting. In 1985, he became the head wrestling coach, where he had much success until he gave that up in 2014. He was also the Columbus High golf coach, which he continued to do.

Rick was a faithful member of Highland Park Church, where he served the Lord in many capacities. He loved to spend time with his family and play a round or two of golf.