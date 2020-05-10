× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rick Riley DeMers

Sioux City

Rick Riley DeMers, 58, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Sioux City.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, with visitation one hour prior.

Rick was born Jan. 31, 1962, to Raymond and JoAnn (Riley) DeMers. He was born and raised in Sioux City. He attended Sioux City schools and achieved his GED in 1980. He later attended Western Iowa Technical Community College and obtained an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Computer Programming.

Rick enjoyed working on his computer and watching University of Iowa basketball and football as well as watching Dr. Who. Along with watching sports and Dr. Who, he enjoyed collecting memorabilia. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, JoAnn DeMers of Sioux City; sister, Mikki DeMers of Conroe, Texas; brother, Raymond W. and Audrey DeMers of Sioux City; sister, Teri McCarthy of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Lois DeMers of Conroe, Texas; sister, Vikki and Al Clayton of Farmington, Minn.; brother-in-law, Steve Lamoureux of Wayne, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; sister, Pamela; and brother, Ronald.

