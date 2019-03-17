North Sioux City
Rickey L. Lasley, 69, of North Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by family.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Rickey Leonard Lasley was born Nov. 18, 1949, in Clarinda, Iowa, the son of Charles Lasley and Violet (Squires) Wilcox. Rickey married Becky Frye in North Sioux City, on April 25, 1975. He worked as a security guard at the mall. For the past 15 years he was on disability.
He was adept at fixing things from lawnmowers to cars. Rickey was a jack of all trades, the go-to guy for anything.
He is survived by his wife, Becky; four sons, Jay (Kathy) Frye, Jesse (Monica) Henley, Clayton (Linda) Henley and Alan (Cassandra) Henley; three daughters, Tina Frye, Janel (Jeremy) Erickson and Bobbi (Bill) Carpenter; six brothers, Larry (Barb) Wolverton, Tom (Vicki) Wolverton, Lou Wolverton, Lowell (Crystal) Wilcox, David (Carol) Webster and Shawn Lasley-Welch; and one sister, Brenda (Mark) Higgins.
Rickey is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Daisy Wilcox; and father-in-law, Bill Hogan.