Ricky L. Torno

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
65, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 24, 10 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Jan. 24, 9 a.m., at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Ricky Torno, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Guaranteed delivery before Ricky's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Memorial Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Guaranteed delivery before Ricky's Memorial Service begins.