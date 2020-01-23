Ricky L. Torno
View Comments

Ricky L. Torno

{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

65, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 24, 10 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Jan. 24, 9 a.m., at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Ricky Torno, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ricky's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Memorial Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ricky's Memorial Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News