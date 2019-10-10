Rita Lorraine (Guillaume) Goergen, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Rita was born in Sioux City on Jan. 1, 1925. Her father, Alvin Guillaume, was an accomplished welder, and her mother, Venita Guillaume, a blessed homemaker. She had eight brothers and sisters, Laurence, Gene, Alvin Jr., Theresa, Patricia, Bernadette, Tommy and Robert.
An incredible servant to the Lord, Rita loved everyone and will be most remembered for her Christ-like behavior and unwavering servant heart. She most enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, beloved sister and friend. Her family was her life’s greatest achievement and blessing. Rita was fortunate to have eight children, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She nurtured and tended to the needs of others before her own. Her valiant relationship with Christ was one everyone admired.
She attended West Junior and finished school early to help her mother care for her younger brothers and sisters at home.
In her younger working days, Rita was a successful associate and later buyer for T.S. Martin’s Department Store. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed gardening with her family, canning, baking, cooking and sewing. She absolutely loved mentoring and spending time with children. Over the years, many have regarded Rita as their guardian angel and she truly was an angel. Her home and heart were always open, welcoming and compassionate to anyone who entered.
Rita married Donald Edward Goergen on Feb. 3, 1951, in Sioux City, at St. Boniface Church. Donald loved Rita tremendously and patiently courted her, knowing he had found his wife the moment he met her. Both Donald and Rita committed their service to the Lord at St. Boniface Church.
Rita is survived by children, Donna and Chuck Yates, Dorothy and Rick Wingert, John Goergen, Ronald and Stephanie Goergen, Diane and Jerry Brummond, Ed Goergen, and Steve and Joni Goergen; and grandchildren, Barbra, Marci, Rachel, Erica, Martina, Maria, Josh, Jenny, Nichole, Jason, Stephanie and Katie.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Goergen; and one infant daughter.