Rita Haack

Sioux City, formerly Le Mars, Iowa

Rita Haack, 93, of Sioux City, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her winter home in SanTan Valley, Ariz.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Rita Mae Kemp was born on July 10, 1926, in Oyens, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph J. Kemp and Lena Reinhart Kemp. Rita attended St. Catherine's School in Oyens.

She married Earl B. Haack in Le Mars on May 14, 1946. Earl was born and raised in Remsen, Iowa until he joined the U.S. Navy. After their wedding, they made their home in Le Mars. They were happily married for 59 years when Earl passed away from cancer on Jan. 31, 2005.