Rita Haack
Sioux City, formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Rita Haack, 93, of Sioux City, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her winter home in SanTan Valley, Ariz.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Rita Mae Kemp was born on July 10, 1926, in Oyens, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph J. Kemp and Lena Reinhart Kemp. Rita attended St. Catherine's School in Oyens.
She married Earl B. Haack in Le Mars on May 14, 1946. Earl was born and raised in Remsen, Iowa until he joined the U.S. Navy. After their wedding, they made their home in Le Mars. They were happily married for 59 years when Earl passed away from cancer on Jan. 31, 2005.
Rita loved playing cards. She had many friends from church that she got together with weekly. After breaking both hips within three months, her card playing continued at her home while she recuperated. She had wonderful friends that came at least once a week to make sure she got her fill of pinochle. A special thanks to Rita Weiderholt, Betty Plueger, Mary Campbell, and Marlys Harms, Rita enjoyed those get-togethers.
Rita stayed in her home in Le Mars until the year of her 90th birthday and then moved to Sioux City to live with her son, Tom and Kathy Haack. She then also would winter in Arizona with family. Rita was always ready for a game of cards and had a cup of coffee sitting next to her at the kitchen table.
Some memories of Mom that will stay with us forever will be of her canning sweet corn, fresh tomatoes, and peaches. Among our favorite treats were her famous chocolate brownies and rhubarb pie.
Earl and Rita were blessed with three daughters, Nancy (Garth) Ritson of Ponca, Okla., Marilyn McGranahan of Sioux City, and Bonnie (Mike) Kidgell of SanTan Valley; three sons, Tom (Kathy) Haack of Sioux City, Jerry (Lori) Haack of Burnsville, Minn., and Joe (Annie) Haack of Casper, Wyo.; 12 grandchildren, Shelia Vannest, Angela (Rory) Newland, Jason Presuhn, Tami (Aaron) Proskovec, Andy (Susan) McGranahan, Nicole (Brandon) Olson, Anthony Haack, Christina Haack, Aaron Haack, James Haack, Caleb Haack, and Tommy (Penny) Haack; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lena Kemp; 10 brothers and sisters, Cletus, Isabel, Colletta, Connie, Helen, Muggs, Bud, Anthony, Ken, and Joseph (who died in infancy); and son-in-law, Tom McGranahan.
We will miss her tremendously, but we know how ready she was to be with dad and all of her family.
