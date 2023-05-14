Rita Jane Goodrich

Des Moines, Iowa, formerly Perry, Iowa, and Sioux City

Rita Jane Goodrich of Des Moines and formerly of Perry passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Interment will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City.

Rita Jane Goodrich was born on Sept. 12, 1931, in Sioux City to her parents, Lloyd Houston and Matilda Amelia (Raml) Castle. Rita graduated from East High School in Sioux City in 1949 and attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City for three years. She was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Sioux City for 10 years and held several management positions. Rita was co-owner, along with her husband, of Perry Tire & Auto Service in Perry.

On Dec. 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to David Eugene Goodrich in Sioux City at the Cathedral of Epiphany Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Deb) Goodrich of Grand Junction, Iowa, Stephen Goodrich of Des Moines, and Bryan Goodrich; daughter, Rebecca; three grandchildren, Courtney (Jeremy) Hamilton of Scranton, Iowa, Clayton (Catalina) Goodrich of Glidden, Iowa, and Matthew Goodrich of Altoona, Iowa; and three great-grandchildren, Isaac David Hamilton, Brelle Marie Hamilton, and Juliette Jade Hamilton all of Scranton.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, David Goodrich; parents; brothers, Jon, Vernon, and Lloyd Paul Castle; and sister Mary Castle.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society at 1717 Ingersoll Ave #111, Des Moines, IA 50309; or may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care.