Rita M. Brassfield

Rita loved her family and always made them feel special by doing small things with great love. She loved to play cards, garden, shop, and have coffee with family and friends. She was organized with everything in its place, known for her homemade candies and cinnamon rolls and saving obituaries of her friends and family so as to remember them every year.

She was a member of the Legion of Mary Legionaries at St Joseph's Catholic Church, a world-wide organization of the lay apostolate dedicated to prayer and service. Her example of self-sacrificial love, faith, perseverance, strong work ethic, devotion to family and friends is her legacy and one her family hopes to continue.

Survivors include four daughters, Jeanne (Jack) Basye of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mary (Larry) Johnson of Sloan, Iowa, Debbie Miller of Omaha, and Lori (Doug) Stone of Boise, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Matt (Kristin) Johnson, Adam Johnson, Wyatt and Riley Miller, Hunter, Delaney and Collin Stone; two great-grandsons, Charlie and Beau Johnson; three step grandchildren; five great-step grandchildren; and Linda Nordstrom (adopted daughter) of Sloan.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Everett and Arthur O'Meara.