Rita M. Brassfield, 95, of Sergeant Bluff, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehabilitation in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday, with a rosary at 10 a.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Rita Mae Brassfield, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Duffy) O'Meara, was born on Dec. 16, 1924, 100 percent Irish. She grew up on the family farm outside of Salix and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School in Salix with the class of 1942. Immediately following graduation, she attended National Business Training School in Sioux City. She began her work career at Wincharger doing clerical work for the drafting department, then moved to Toy National Bank followed by employment at Socony Vacuum Oil Company in 1945.
On Aug. 7, 1946, Rita married Ernest "Bud" Brassfield at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They had four daughters. She was a stay-at-home mom with each child until school aged then returned to work at the Woodbury County ASCS office, retiring in 1987.
Rita loved her family and always made them feel special by doing small things with great love. She loved to play cards, garden, shop, and have coffee with family and friends. She was organized with everything in its place, known for her homemade candies and cinnamon rolls and saving obituaries of her friends and family so as to remember them every year.
She was a member of the Legion of Mary Legionaries at St Joseph's Catholic Church, a world-wide organization of the lay apostolate dedicated to prayer and service. Her example of self-sacrificial love, faith, perseverance, strong work ethic, devotion to family and friends is her legacy and one her family hopes to continue.
Survivors include four daughters, Jeanne (Jack) Basye of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mary (Larry) Johnson of Sloan, Iowa, Debbie Miller of Omaha, and Lori (Doug) Stone of Boise, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Matt (Kristin) Johnson, Adam Johnson, Wyatt and Riley Miller, Hunter, Delaney and Collin Stone; two great-grandsons, Charlie and Beau Johnson; three step grandchildren; five great-step grandchildren; and Linda Nordstrom (adopted daughter) of Sloan.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Everett and Arthur O'Meara.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Matt and Adam Johnson, Hunter, Delaney and Collin Stone and Wyatt and Riley Miller.
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
510 Tipton Street
Salix, IA 51052
10:00AM-10:30AM
510 Tipton Street
Salix, IA 51052
10:30AM
510 Tipton Street
Salix, IA 51052