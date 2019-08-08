South Sioux City
Rita M. (Dick) Reynolds, 69, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Services will be noon Friday at Urban Native Center, 1501 Geneva St., in Sioux City. Burial will be in Macy Cemetery. Visitation will be noon today until service time Friday at the center.
Rita was born on July 23, 1950, in Winnebago, Neb., the daughter of Eva Dick and Edwin Walker. She graduated from a Lincoln, Neb. high school. She was an enrolled member of the Omaha Tribe.
She was married to Clarence Reynolds Jr. in 1968. She worked a number of years at Aalfs Manufacturing in Sioux City. She later attained her bachelors degree in sociology from Nebraska Indian Community College in 2003.
Her hobbies include crossword puzzles, reading and playing bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was baptized into the Mount Zion Baptist Church. She had a contagious laugh and could light up a room.
Survivors include sons, Tyrone, Troy Sr., Trent, and Tornell; daughter, Tara; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her father, Edwin Walker of Macy, Neb.; and siblings, Dora Faye of Omaha, Eliza, Grace, Lance, Charlie, Willie, and Marian "Paula," all of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her mother; brother, Richard; her husband, Clarence Jr.