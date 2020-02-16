Rita Mae Brassfield

You have free articles remaining.
Sergeant Bluff
95, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Service: Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Salix, Iowa. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Salix. Visitation: Feb. 20, 9 to 10 a.m., with a rosary at 10 a.m., at the church. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church - Salix
510 Tipton Street
Salix, IA 51052
Feb 20
Rosary
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church - Salix
510 Tipton Street
Salix, IA 51052
Feb 20
Funeral
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:30AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church - Salix
510 Tipton Street
Salix, IA 51052
