Kingsley, Iowa
Rita Marie Krause, 98, of Kingsley, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. The Rev. Jason Letsche will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Rita Marie Krause was born on Aug. 13, 1920, in Salix, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Emma (Lagess) Prince. Rita graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Salix, and then took a position at Bishop's Cafeteria in Sioux City.
On March 18, 1941, Rita and Fritz August Krause were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hinton, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Ken and Mark. In 1949, they moved to Kingsley, and became members at First Lutheran Church. In 1960, Rita went to work for Anderson Implement in Kingsley. After 20 years, she retired and devoted more time to volunteer in Kingsley.
Rita taught Sunday school at First Lutheran Church for many years and participated in the Mary Circle. She enjoyed bowling and dearly loved her family.
Grateful to have shared her life are her two sons and their wives, Ken and Rhonda Krause of Garner, Iowa, and Mark and Mindy Krause of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; grandchildren, Kristina and Joshua Bumgardner and Quintin Krause; stepgrandchildren, Christine and Donald Topping (and their children, Nolan and Cooper) and Anna Pinneke; sisters, Bette Werkmeister, and JoAnn Erickson of Sioux City, both of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Irene Prince of Sioux City; and a special niece, Karen Black of Sioux City; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fritz on Dec. 6, 1975; a stepgrandson, Nick Pinneke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terrance (Lorena), LeRoy (Rosanna), Paul, George (Loretta), Earl and Robert; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret (Laurence) Krause, Alice (Durward) Naese, Irene Prince, Mary Agnes Prince, Bob Werkmeister, and Darrel Erickson.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Hospice of Siouxland or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.