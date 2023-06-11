Rita P. Deichert

South Sioux City

Rita P. Deichert passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at the age of 92 at a residential care facility in Ashland, Neb.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at St. Michael Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with Father Michael Keating as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery in Omaha, Neb., at a later date. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Rita was born on Feb. 19, 1930 in Herreid, S.D., to Anton and Katherine (Wingerter) Heid. She was the oldest of eight children. The family moved to a farm near McLaughlin, S.D., where she graduated from high school in 1948.

On May 29, 1950, she married Otto Deichert in Selfridge, N.D. Together they had two sons, Jerome and Rory. After living her first 33 years in several communities in South and North Dakota, Rita and her family moved to South Sioux City in September 1963 where she lived until 2022.

Rita loved to bake, and family and friends enjoyed her cookies, pies, and other treats. She also loved her house and was admired for her housekeeping.

Rita was a hard worker. She had several jobs in the Sioux City area as a clerk or bookkeeper. For the last 27 years of her working career, she worked in the Dakota County Assessor's Office where she was known by everyone. She left the workforce in 2017 at the age of 87 after an injury.

Rita's husband Otto passed away on June 4, 2023. She is survived by her sons Jerome of Omaha, and Rory (Mary) of Gretna, Neb.; grandchildren Alison (Steve), Andrea (Ryan), Evan (Cheryl), Valerie, Kathryn (David), and Meagan (Mark); great-grandchildren Lauren, Sloane, Rachel, and Dexter; sisters Francella (Thomas) Butch, Anna Marie (Bob) Suker, and Carol Slaughter; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Kathleen Stevens and Delores Todoroff; and brothers Pius and Quenton Heid.

In lieu of flowers, a band scholarship fund is pending at the South Sioux City High School, and the family requests memorials be made to the family for contribution to the scholarship fund as soon as it has been established.