Ida Grove, Iowa
Rita Rae Frahm, 76, of Ida Grove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Ida Grove. Pastor Shari O’Bannon will officiate. Committal services will follow in Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Rita Rae Frahm was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Clinton Township, Sac County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Roy and Gertrude (Hoefling) Carlberg. Rita grew up in the Odebolt, Iowa, area and received her education in the Odebolt Community School District.
On Aug. 30, 1959, Rita was united in marriage to Jerald Steuk. To this union four children were born, James, Brent, Michael and Pamela. The couple would later part ways. On June 27, 1987, Rita was united in marriage to Gerald Frahm and welcomed his daughters, Laurie, Barbara and Angela, to their blended family.
Rita was employed for 28 years by Midwest Industries as a hostess at the Chalet. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Ida Grove, and participated in their sewing circle. She sewed blankets for premature babies in her spare time. Rita enjoyed gardening and had a love for flowers. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and playing cards. Most importantly though was her family and friends. Rita cherished the time she spent with them.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 31 years, Gerald Frahm of Ida Grove; sons, James (Rhonda) Steuk of Denison, Iowa, and Michael Steuk of Cheyenne, Wyo.; daughters, Pamela Steuk of Ida Grove, Laurie (Mike) Dayon of Polk City, Iowa, Barbara (Chris) Staver of Cherokee, Iowa, and Angela (Doug) Lucas of Cherokee; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; twin brother, Roger (Diane) Carlberg of Eagle, Idaho; brothers-in-law, Danny (Linda) Frahm of Sioux City, and Jerry Eppling of Le Mars, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Leola (Lawrence) Gansko of Winchester, Calif., and Bonnie Johme of Sioux City; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gertrude Carlberg; son, Brent Steuk; sister, Shirley (Donald) Sykes; brother, Richard (Bonnie) Carlberg; ex-husband, Jerald Steuk; sister-in-law, Leora Eppling; and brother-in-law, Eugene Frahm.