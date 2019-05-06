Omaha, formerly Sioux City
Rita T. (Albers) Starr, 71, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 S. 42nd St., Omaha, with a lunch immediately following. Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and a vigil service at 6 p.m., with additional time provided for friends who may wish to share a brief memory of Rita's work, hobbies, travel or general love of people, at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha. www.heafeyheafey.com. Visitation will resume one hour prior to time of service at the church.
Rita was born and grew up in Sioux City, and was a graduate of Briar Cliff University. Her 30-year work career was with ConAgra as a senior applications manager in the IT Department.
Survivors include husband, Bill Starr; stepchildren, Mark Starr and Marla (Dave) Yelovich; sisters, Mary (Sam) Turco, Jean Circo, and Louise Fester; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Esther Albers; and brother, Richard Albers.
In accordance with Rita’s wishes, the family prefers memorials to a charity of one’s choice.