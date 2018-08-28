Springfield, Mo., formerly Sioux City
Rita (Wermes) Larson, 60, of Springfield, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Rita was born on Feb. 24, 1958, in Sioux City, the daughter of Don and Dorothy Wermes. She attended Bishop Heelan High School, graduating in 1976. Rita then attended Spencer School of Business from 1976 to 1977.
She married Kenneth Larson on July 1, 1977, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. In 2003, Ken and Rita moved to Springfield in search of new experiences.
Rita worked for many years as a secretary for St. Paul's Casualty and was an active member of the local insurance women's group. She then served as secretary to the Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City for a number of years. She then transferred to the medical field, serving as a medical transcriptionist, first at Cardiovascular Associates in Sioux City, followed by St. Luke's Regional Medical Center, and finally at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Rita was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, where she taught religious education classes and volunteered at countless fish dinners. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout Troop leader.
Rita always loved a good bargain, and spent much of her free time going to estate and garage sales in Springfield with her dear friend, Deb. She loved finding Barbies for her granddaughters and new items for her various collections. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her five beloved grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her husband, Ken of Springfield; son, Matt and his wife, Laura and their sons, Luke and Cody of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter, Mandy Stubblefield and her husband, Steven and their children, Molly, Kendall, and Elliot of Topeka, Kan.; sisters, Barb Shell of Omaha, and Carol Bohnenkamp of West Des Moines; and brother, Ron Wermes of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Dorothy Wermes; and a brother, Paul "Butch" Wermes.