Le Mars, Iowa
Robert Alan Norfolk, 68, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Jeff Norfolk and Rev. Bruce Lawler will concelebrate Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Robert Alan Norfolk was born on Dec. 12, 1950, in Huron, S.D., the son of John T. and Ava K. (Jones) Norfolk. He attended school in Huron, Hitchcock, and Hecla and graduated from Selby High School in 1969. He received his college degree from Presentation College and Northern State University in 1974.
Robert and Julie Miller were married on June 22, 1974. With that union came Kimberly, Daniel and Jeffrey. He later married Lisa (Puetz) Miller on Sept. 13, 1996, and to that union came Kaitlyn and Colin, accompanied by stepsons, Vincent and Lance Miller. Robert and his family lived in Mitchell and Platte, S.D., and Le Mars. He was a real estate agent for 37 years. He was in the medical lab field for 45 years. His current position was infection control officer at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
Robert was a member of the Knights of Columbus through Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, S.D., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Platte, S.D., and a Third Degree Knight through All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. Robert's most cherished times were spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family members. Music also brought happiness to him through playing bass guitar and singing in a band for many years. He enjoyed camping, traveling and just browsing local discount establishments. Robert was the family gadget man. If you needed it, he most often had it.
Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Lisa Norfolk of Le Mars; seven children, Kim (Bruce) Easland of Pierre, S.D., Daniel (Luciana) Norfolk of Windsor, Colo., Fr. Jeff Norfolk of Garretson, S.D., Vincent Miller of Le Mars, Lance Miller of Aberdeen, S.D., Kaitlyn Norfolk and Colin Norfolk of Le Mars; six grandchildren, Brooke, Spencer, Julia, Sarah, Noah and Caleb; and numerous brothers, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Sammy Easland; father-in-law, Englebert Puetz; brother, Larry Norfolk; and brother-in-law, Mark Puetz.