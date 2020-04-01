Robert A. Patch

Sioux City

Robert A. Patch, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at a local care facility.

Per his wishes, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Robert was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Cherokee, Iowa, to John and Marian Patch. The family moved to Sioux City around 1940, where Robert lived the rest of his life. He attended Hunt Elementary School, North Junior, and Central High School, where he graduated in 1955. He went on to attend the University of South Dakota, where he graduated with a business degree in 1959.

On March 28, 1959, he married Shirley R. Metzger in Sioux City. To this union two children were born. Shirley passed away on Feb. 5, 2019.

Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1955, and served for 13 years between the Air Force Reserves and the Air National Guard, before being honorably discharged in 1968. He worked alongside his parents at their business, Patch Craft Hobby, for many years before taking over the business in 1979, when his father passed away. His son, Dave, joined him in running the shop around 1982.