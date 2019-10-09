Charleston, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Robert Bernard Milbrodt, 92, of Charleston, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home in Charleston. A longtime Sioux City resident, he had moved to Charleston just four months ago to be near his family, residing in an independent living facility.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 612 Jennings St., in Sioux City.
Robert was born on April 8, 1927, on the family homestead near Akron, Iowa. Growing up in the middle of 18 Milbrodt children, it was a difficult life on the farm in the 1930s, particularly after his mother died in childbirth when he was just 9 years old. The siblings all had to take care of each other and remained close throughout the decades. Bob grew up on the farm and was always a farm boy at heart, as all who knew him would tell you.
He went to school in a one-room country schoolhouse in rural Plymouth County, though was forced to quit after eighth grade to help run the family farm when five of his older brothers left to serve in World War II. Too young to serve in World War II, Robert joined the Navy in 1950 and served on the USS Skagit along with his brother, Paul, in the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged in 1954. He was a proud American and Navy veteran and flew a flag at every home in which he lived.
Bob worked nearly all his adult life in industrial maintenance, keeping various industrial facilities in working order, including the Wonder Bread plant and Raskins Meat Packing, and then retired in 1992 after 17 years at InterBake Foods (previously Johnson Biscuit). Bob remained quite active following retirement and could be found out walking near home or at Four Seasons Health Club regularly until his advanced asbestos-related lung disease slowed him in recent months. He enjoyed lawn mowing and was the chief "GoFer" for his busy working family. He served his church, St. Paul’s Lutheran, doing evangelism and as one of the head ushers. He also enjoyed serving regularly at the Soup Kitchen.
Robert married Darlene Olson in 1955, and Joan Hayworth in 2004.
Survivors include his daughter, Marcia Shook, and her husband, Steven of Charleston, S.C.; three grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew) Scherer and Erin (Brandon) Coakley of Charleston, and Nolan Shook of Sioux City; four great-grandchildren, Lainey Scherer, Sonny Scherer, Banks Coakley, and Ella Coakley. He also has two surviving sisters, Edith Small of Akron, and Mary Miller of Rock Valley, Iowa; and many dear nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Meta (Frerichs) Milbrodt; and his 15 other siblings.