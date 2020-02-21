Robert B. Scroggs

Hawarden, Iowa

Robert Baker Scroggs, 86, of Hawarden, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Paul Bormann officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service or at the luncheon following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Baker Scroggs was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Sioux City, the son of Bob and Gertrude Baker Scroggs. He was raised in Sioux City through ninth grade. He then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he graduated from Franklin High School and was on the football, basketball, and golf teams. Bob attended the University of Iowa and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He served with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 in Germany as a squad leader training German troops.