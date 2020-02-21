Robert B. Scroggs

Hawarden, Iowa
Robert Baker Scroggs, 86, of Hawarden, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Paul Bormann officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service or at the luncheon following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Robert Baker Scroggs was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Sioux City, the son of Bob and Gertrude Baker Scroggs. He was raised in Sioux City through ninth grade. He then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he graduated from Franklin High School and was on the football, basketball, and golf teams. Bob attended the University of Iowa and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He served with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 in Germany as a squad leader training German troops.
He married JoAnn Hagen on Aug. 2, 1958 in Cedar Rapids. They lived in Iowa City before moving to Hawarden, where Bob owned and operated Scroggs Feed and Grain from 1959 to 1990. He was instrumental in 1980 in securing federal funding that resulted in a rail yard and industrial site that ensured continued rail service to Hawarden.
Bob was a bank director for Farmer's State Bank, served on the Hawarden Golf Course board, the Hawarden Library board and was Hawarden Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1979.
Bob loved going to his family cabin on Pipestone Lake in Ontario, Canada. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, dancing, reading, and being a part of several bridge clubs. And, of course, the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was passionate about taking care of his yard and his many long walks. He was a wonderful husband and father; a terrific role model.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn "Jo;" his three children, Ann (Frank) Adams of Dallas, Texas, Lynn (Todd) O'Neil of Overland Park, Kan., and Rob (Patty) Scroggs of Alcester, S.D.; eight grandchildren, Stacy, Caroline, Elizabeth, Ellie, Bryan, Mathias, Michael, and Alex; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Julie Scroggs of St. Louis, Mo.; sister-in-law, Kay Scroggs; a nephew; and three nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James Scroggs in 1965, and Dike Scroggs in 2001; his niece, Wendy Scroggs; his sister-in-law, Joan Scroggs; and several great friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the West Sioux Educational Foundation in Hawarden.
"Thank you. I had a wonderful time."
