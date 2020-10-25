Robert Bailey Stouffer

Robert 'Bob' Bailey Stouffer

Dakota Dunes

Robert "Bob" Bailey Stouffer, 87, of Dakota Dunes, peacefully finished his life journey at home surrounded by his family on Oct. 22, 2020, after a brief illness.

Bob's remains will be interred at a later date in Kaneville Township Cemetery at Kaneville, Ill. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel assisted with arrangements.

Bob was born on Christmas Day, 1932, at the home of his parents, Clark (Bill) and Iola (Youngland) Stouffer in rural York County, near Arborville, Neb. He graduated from Maple Park High School in Maple Park, Ill., after moving from Nebraska with his parents at an early age.

Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp in June of 1951, served a tour of duty in the war in Korea from January, 1952 to February, 1953; then was honorably discharged in June of 1954.

After his discharge he began his 34-year long career working for AT&T as a telephone lineman and ultimately retired from Illinois Bell as a Director of Operations managing emergency telecommunication cable repair teams.