Robert Bernhardt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert 'Bob' Bernhardt

Sioux City

Robert "Bob" Bernhardt, 97, of Sioux City, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, in Sioux City.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born on Nov. 3, 1922, in Cushing, Iowa, to Florence (Krager) and Dick Bernhardt. He graduated from Correctionville, Iowa High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on Jan. 19, 1942, during World War II. Bob spent three years overseas in the Asian, African, and European theaters of war. He was discharged Sept. 5, 1945, as a Staff Sergeant.

He married Betty Knight on Sept. 21, 1945, in Sioux City. They had three sons, Terry, and the twins, Brad and Brian, who shared his birthday. He worked for Swift and Company and Coca-Cola in sales. He worked for Wonder Bread for 32 years as a route salesman.

After his retirement, he worked in real estate and then drove a bus for Arrow Stagelines in Sioux City and in Phoenix, Ariz. Bob and Betty were members of the Elks Lodge.