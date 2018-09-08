Kingsley, Iowa
Robert "Bob" Bleil, 94, of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Kingsley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mike Stevens officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery at Moville, Iowa, with a military graveside service conducted by American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Bob was born Sept. 4, 1924, in Moville, Iowa, the son of Howard and Ila (Sherwood) Bleil. He graduated from Moville High School in 1942. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. On Feb. 8, 1944, he went to Camp Pendleton in California for his basic training. He was then stationed in the Pacific where he fought during World War II. He was a rifleman and truck driver during his tour of duty with the Marines until his honorable discharge on May 4, 1946.
After World War II, Bob returned to the Moville area where he farmed and raised livestock. He married Mary McElrath on April 10, 1948, in Moville. After their marriage, Bob and Mary bought a farm located northwest of Kingsley. They were members of the Union Township Presbyterian Church.
Bob was a member of the Remsen Union School Board for 18 years. He belonged to the American Legion Posts located in Kingsley and Moville, served as a Union Township Trustee for many years, and volunteered at the Union Township Presbyterian Church for many activities and later at the Kingsley United Methodist Church. His wife, Mary passed away in 1983 of cancer. On July 8, 1995, he married Evie Riemenschneider at the Union Township Presbyterian Church. Following their marriage, they continued to live on the farm until they moved to Kingsley because of health issues.
Bob enjoyed watching his family coach and participate in sporting events and activities. He spent many hours playing cards with his family and friends, and he never tired of farming and was proud to be a citizen of the United States.
Bob is survived by his wife, Evie of Kinglsey; daughter, Sue (John) Gernhart of Moville; sons, Steve (Michelle) Bleil of Moville, Bill (Laurel) Bleil of Lake Ozarks, Mo.; a sister, Darlene Davis of Moville; brothers, Don (Bev) Bleil of Kingsley, and Jim Bleil of Moville; as well as two stepsons, Dave (Alisha) Riemenschneider of Kingsley, and Rick Riemenschneider of Lawton, Iowa; a stepdaughter, Sherri Meader of Glendale, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; grandson, Chad Gernhart; sister, Dorothy (Norm) Petersen; brother-in-law, Bob Davis; and sister-in-law, Donna Bleil.