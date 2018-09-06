Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Kingsley, Iowa

94, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Robert 'Bob' Bleil
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments