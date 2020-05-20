× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert 'Bob' Conley

Cherokee, Iowa

Robert “Bob” Conley, 91, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.

A private graveside service will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cherokee, at a later date. The Rev. Mark Stoll will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. During visitation, a total of 10 people practicing social distancing will be allowed in the funeral home at all times. Military rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. L.A. Wescott Post 2253 and the Cherokee American Legion. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.

Bob was born on Aug. 29, 1928, to James R. and Margaret “Hazel” (Collister) Conley. He graduated from Wilson High School in Cherokee with the class of 1947 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spent from 1947 to 1950 in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps as a corpsman. After his honorable discharge, he worked briefly on the Capitol Police Force in Washington, D.C. He returned to Cherokee.

On Feb. 13, 1951, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lea Fuhrman. He worked in the Cherokee County Engineer's Office and in 1958 began work for Lundell Construction Co., Inc. He worked there for 58 years until his retirement on April 30, 2016.