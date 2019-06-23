{{featured_button_text}}

Remsen, Iowa

62, died Friday, June 21, 2019.  Service:  June 25 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church.  Burial:  St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.  Visitation:  June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., and June 25, one hour prior to service, at Fisch Funeral Home.

the life of: Robert 'Bob' Cyril Niehus
