{{featured_button_text}}

Hubbard, Neb.

62, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 11 at 10:30 a.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: Dakota City (Neb.) Cemetery. Visitation: July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Robert 'Bob' D. Strong
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments