Hubbard, Neb.
62, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service: July 11 at 10:30 a.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: Dakota City (Neb.) Cemetery. Visitation: July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
