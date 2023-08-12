Robert "Bob" J. Gray

Sioux City

Robert "Bob" J. Gray, age 69, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug.9, 2023.

Visitation will be 4- 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Larkin Chapel, located at 2320 Outer Drive N, Sioux City, 51104. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Larkin Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert Joseph Gray, the son of Harold and Verla "Gay" Gray was born on December 26, 1953, in Norwalk, California. He grew up in California until the family moved to Iowa where he attended and graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School.

He went on to attend and play baseball at both Buena Vista and Morningside College. He tried out and made it to the final round of the Kansas City Royals. He then traveled the country with the love of his life, Cindy, working for the carnival.

On June 28, 1980, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Renee Andrews and this union was blessed with two children. He enjoyed working for the railroad, post office, as a private investigator, and as a union electrician.

He was a member of the IBEW Local 231. Bob was always the life of the party and a jokester. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and golfing.

He is survived by his daughter, Kalifornia and her husband Sergio Sotelo of Des Moines, Iowa; his son, Rob and his wife Rebecca of Sioux City, Iowa; four grandsons; his mother, Gay Gray; siblings, Andrea (Larry) Cale, Martin (D'Ambra) Gray, Genelle Gray; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, father, and brother, Garrett Gray.