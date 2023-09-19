Robert 'Bob' James Gill

Jackson, Neb.

Robert "Bob" James Gill, 62, of Jackson, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at a local hospital, comforted by family.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with family present at 6 p.m. and a Vigil/Rosary Service beginning Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, with Father Mark Beran as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are his sons Patrick, Greggory, and Anthony, brother Bernie Gill, and cousins Ron Gill and Ron Branch.

Robert was born in Sioux City Aug. 5, 1961, to Leonard and Bert Gill. Robert graduated from Bishop Heelan in 1979, attended trade school and Robert put in a lot of hard hours for his father Leonard since age 14, and eventually retired from the landfill.

He married the mother of his four children, Judith Krejci, in 1981. They started R&J Gill Disposal in 1988. Judith passed away in 1999. Robert married Jaqueline Finley on July 4, 2010. At the time of his passing, Robert was enjoying an early retirement from the landfill, with his wife Jaqueline. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife Judith, father Leonard, baby brother Leonard Junior, and other loved family members.

He is survived by his mother Roberta; three siblings, Jeannie (Kevin) Hohenstein, Bernie (Lindy) Gill, and Ginger Gill and her husband Doug; four children Patrick, Anthony, Greggory, and Emilye, wife Jaqueline, stepdaughter Jesika, and his seven grandchildren, Shawn, Owen, Josie, Rose, Nevaeh, Serenity, and Dominick.