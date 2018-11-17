Sioux City
Robert E. "Bob” Jorgensen, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Worship Site. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born the son of Clarence and Rose (Distefano) Jorgensen on May 7, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa. He was a proud graduate of Heelan High class of 1973.
Bob married Karen Madden on Oct. 23, 1999, in Sioux City. Bob was a CAD Specialist for Buell Winter Mousel & Associates for 29 years.
He was a huge Vikings, Heelan, and Notre Dame football fan. He enjoyed going to games and held season tickets to the Crusaders. He loved yard work, taking pictures, traveling, and shopping for shirts. He was looking forward to building train sets in his retirement.
Bob was a lifetime member of St. Joseph.
Bob is survived by his wife, Karen Jorgensen of Sioux City; two brothers, Mike (Char) Jorgensen and Dick (Deb) Jorgensen, all of Sioux City; and four nephews, Christopher (Jennifer) Jorgensen, Tom (Vanessa) Jorgensen, Jeff (Kiya) Jorgensen, and Dan Jorgensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.