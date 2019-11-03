Sioux City
Robert “Bob” L. Hammond, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Oct. 31, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Rev. Doug Dill will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born Aug. 16, 1925, in Burbank, S.D., to Si and Gladys Hammond. Bob attended University High School in Vermillion, S.D. He was drafted in 1943 to serve in World War II during his senior year. His tour of duty was in and around the Philippine Islands ending in February of 1946. After his military service, Bob attended school in Omaha for heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration. He then moved to Sioux City, where he worked for Interstate. He then began a partnership company called B & H Heating and Cooling. After, he worked for Temptrol. Bob then worked on his own. He retired but continued to work until he was 89 years old.
Bob married Betty Lou Hinrichsen on April 8, 1950. To this union, two sons were born, Les and Doug. Betty passed away Dec. 21, 1969. Bob married Theresa “Terry” Hammond on July 17, 1976.
Bob was very well known for his hard work. He enjoyed playing cards and boating. He was a member of the Missouri River Boat Club and Elk Point Legion.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 43 years, Terry of Sioux City; son, Les of Sioux City; brothers, Jack (Dee) Hammond of Vale, Ore., and Jim (Sharon) Hammond of Vale, Ore.; sisters, Bev Baldwin of Sioux City, Betty (Ray) Hoffman of Westfield, Iowa, Pat Buttery of Irving, Texas, and Donna (Dave) Bryan of Windsor, Mo.; grandchildren, Kristy Popken and Tracy Everett; great-grandchildren, Violet, Payton, Noah, Matt and Josie; and his extended family, Karen Lofgren, Lynn Lofgren, Sheryl Lofgren, Phil Lofgren, and Steve Lofgren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl and Lee Hammond; and son, Doug Hammond, and Jim and Gary Lofgren.