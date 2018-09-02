Sioux City
Robert "Bob" Lee Dunlop, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sunnybrook Community Church. Following the services, burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Bob was born on April 4, 1944, in Moorhead, Iowa, to Walter and Vivian (Lawrenson) Dunlop. He graduated from Moorhead High School in 1962. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Kaye Determan, on June 17, 1966.
Bob entered the United States Air Force in January of 1965, and was honorably discharged from the 185th Air National Guard in July of 2000. He retired from the military with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, and woodworking. He owned a classic car and would attend car shows whenever he was able. Bob loved the game Farkle, playing at least a couple of rounds daily before dinner. Most importantly, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends, and his loving cat companion, Luke.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Kaye Dunlop; son, Mike Dunlop and his wife, Marty of Cedar Falls, Iowa; daughter, Angie Dunlop of Sioux City; and four grandchildren, Jenni, Kylee, John, and Ryan.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; and sister, Sandra.