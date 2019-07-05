{{featured_button_text}}

Akron, Iowa

87, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Service: July 8 at 11 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, Akron, with military rites. Visitation: July 8 at 10 a.m., at the church. Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home, Akron.

the life of: Robert 'Bob' Lias
