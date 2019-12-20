Robert 'Bob' O'Neill
South Sioux City

91, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Service: Dec. 21, 10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, South Sioux City. Burial: St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 21, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
1405 1st Avenue
South Sioux City, NE 68776
