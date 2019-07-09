Hubbard, Neb.
Robert "Bob" D. Strong, 62, of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Heritage of Emerson Care Center in Emerson, Neb., following a lengthy illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Bob was born on Jan. 3, 1957, in Rapid City, S.D., the son of Waunita Hogan. He attended Homer (Neb.) High School in Homer.
Bob married Jodi Drury on Feb. 10, 1978, at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City. They settled in rural Hubbard, and were blessed with three children. He worked at IBP/Tyson for 42 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and working on their acreage.
Survivors include his wife, Jodi Strong of Hubbard; children, Nancy Fleming (Joel Butcher) of Sioux City, Bobbi Strong (John Loos) of Dakota City, and Nick Strong of Dakota City; grandchildren, Austin, Mackenzie, and Nicole Strong, Lindsey and Johnny Loos, and Natalie Strong; and many siblings, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Waunita Hogan; and three siblings.