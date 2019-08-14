Westfield, Iowa
93, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Service: Aug. 17 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Aug. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
