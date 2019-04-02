Try 3 months for $3

Dakota City

90, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Service: April 5 at 10:30 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Dakota City. Burial: Silver Ridge Cemetery, Ponca, Neb. Visitation: April 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the church. Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

the life of: Robert 'Bob' Yusten
