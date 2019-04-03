Dakota City
Robert "Bob" Yusten, 90, of Dakota City, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a brief illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City. The Rev. Sandra Braasch will officiate. Burial will be in Silver Ridge Cemetery, Ponca, Neb. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born on Sept. 27, 1928, in Ponca. He graduated from Ponca High School in 1946. Bob farmed in the Newcastle and Ponca areas until 1965, when he married Joyce A. Wulf, in Sioux City, on March 20, 1965. They moved to Dakota City, where he worked at IBP and later at Lincoln Seed Company. Bob worked part-time for Sears before retiring in 1992.
He and Joyce spent time traveling, camping, enjoying nature, and visiting relatives and making new friends. They belonged to Salem Lutheran Church in South Sioux City.
Friends and family remember his fondness for teasing Joyce, his ornery laugh, and his constant tinkering on some project or another. In his spare time he enjoyed reading. A gentle man, Bob put the needs of others before his own. He always had a smile to share.
Survivors include his three children, Brian Yusten (Lorri) of Lansing, Mich., Judy Blunk (Jack) of Carleton, Neb., and Mark Yusten (PJ) of Polk City, Iowa; a sister, Stella Navrakal of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren, Kayla Gargano (Mark), Aaron Yusten (Kate), Amanda Alder (Mike), Ben Wilson (Rachel), Josh Wilson, Gabriella Wilson, Jamie Blunk, Mindy Kuper, Jackie Blunk, Amy Sass, Shawn Sass (Tammy), and Andrea Eilertson; and eight great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife , Joyce on Sept. 6, 2013; his daughter, Mary Wilson on Jan. 28, 2018; four sisters, Mary, Elaine, Enid and Norma; and one brother, Donald.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Bob's name.