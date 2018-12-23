Sioux City
Robert Roman "Bubba" Bunkers, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Terry Roder officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born on Oct. 17, 1947, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Roman and Madeleine (Alexander) Bunkers. He attended St. Mary's High School in Remsen, Iowa, graduating in 1965. Bob, also known by "Radar" because of his long 3-point attempts in basketball, before they had the 3-point line, was a four-year starter in both basketball and baseball. Bob was recently inducted into the St. Mary's High School Hall of Fame for his basketball achievements. During his senior year, Bob was selected as Homecoming King, was class vice president and was also editor of the school paper. He attended Morningside College for one year and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1966.
In September 1967, Bob left for a two-year tour of duty in Yokosuka, Japan, aboard a LST ship called the Vernon County. He was a cook and baker for both years. The ship made constant trips to Vietnam, Okinawa, the Philippines, Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia. Bob was also a catcher on the ship's softball team, where they won 23 games in a row at one point. He also played on the Yokosuka's base softball and basketball teams. Bob returned to the States in September 1969.
He married Marcy Ross on Oct. 10, 1970. They had four children, Chris (1971), Carrie (1973), Kimberly (1975) and Kelly (1979). They also have 13 grandchildren.
Bob worked at Woolco for one year. He then went to work at Northside Bakery at 27th and Pierce in 1971 and bought the business in 1973. He continued to run it until September 1980, when he started working at Metz Bakery on Highway 75. He was there for 29 years, retiring in 2009. Bob was also a driver for Domino's Pizza for nine and a half years delivering almost $414,000.00 in pizza and pop.
He was an excellent baker; his chocolate chip cookies would knock your socks off. When he worked at Metz Bakery, he would make 25 dozen glazed donuts around Christmas time and take them down to the bakery. A couple of guys even ate 18 doughnuts each one year; what a sugar high they had.
Bob loved to fish for bullheads and catfish, going on the annual fishing trip to the Red River by Canada with 25-30 guys. Bob, known by "Bubba," had a unique sense of humor; his jokes used to even crack himself up. We are all going to miss that.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marcy; children, Chris Bunkers of Sioux City, Carrie (Fred) Maguire of Columbus, Neb., Kimmy (Larry) Carda of Sioux City, and Kelly Bunkers of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Justin, Karli, Braden, Alex, Kayli, Kate, Kaleb, Jude, Kaden, Eli, Christian, Kolbe, and Kyler; sisters, Mary Ann (Gerald) Goebel and Jane (Ron) Ernst; and father-in-law, Leonard Ross.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Matt Ross; and mother-in-law, Margaret Ross.