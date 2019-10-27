Sioux City
Robert C. "Bob" Tompkins, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will begin hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Bob was born on Nov. 18, 1929, in Walthill, Neb., to Jack Tompkins and Adella (Fillipi) Hilker. He graduated from Pender High School in 1947 and served in the United States Navy from 1947 to 1950.
Bob married Wanda A. Moore on Feb. 20, 1953. They lived in Walthill until moving to Sioux City in 1958. Once in Sioux City, Bob worked at Wilson Trailer as a painter. He then worked for the United States Postal Services for over 30 years, retiring as the supervisor of the maintenance department.
Bob enjoyed traveling with family and took numerous motorcycle trips with friends. He kept himself busy helping his family with as many projects as they could give him. Bob was an avid Nebraska Husker fan and loved to watch or listen to the games on Saturdays.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Tompkins; daughters, Jean (Ed) Engels and Sandy Tompkins; two grandchildren, Lisa and Brynnly; and sister, Mary Green.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Rita Faye Tompkins; and brother, John Hilker.