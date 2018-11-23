Sioux City
Robert C. Davenport, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert was born on Nov. 21, 1924, in Sioux City, the son of Chester and Margaret (Baumgardner) Davenport. He graduated from Central High School in 1942. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 4, 1943 and served during World War II in the 383rd Infantry. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant on Jan. 31, 1946. During his military career, Robert was awarded three Bronze Stars. He attended the University of South Dakota and received his bachelor's degree.
Robert married Helen Lockwood on Dec. 29, 1947 in Vermillion, S.D. He was the third generation owner of Davenport Cleaners and although he sold the business to the fourth generation in 1992, Robert worked daily until the age of 90.
He was a member of SAE (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) at USD, Sioux City Rotary Club for 50 plus years, and a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Robert's day couldn't begin without reading the Sioux City Journal and he loved his work and family.
Survivors include his children, John Davenport and wife, Michelle Foster of Virginia, Steve Davenport of Tucson, Ariz., Tom Davenport of Ames, Iowa, Mark and wife, Jane Davenport of Sioux City, and Susan Davenport and significant other, Adrian Villalobos of Sioux City; grandchildren, Meagan, Sierra, Micah, Melissa, Mandy, Emilee, and Kelsey; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Gracia Davenport.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; and brother, William.