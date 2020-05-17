× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert C. Heineman

Sioux City

Robert C. Heineman, 94, of Sioux City, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence in Sioux City.

A private family funeral will be held at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert Charles Heineman, the son of Robert and Evalyn (Adams) Heineman, was born Aug. 4, 1925, in Blencoe, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Blencoe in 1943. Robert then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served as a radio operator on a troop transport during World War II.

In March of 1947, Robert was united in marriage with Alice Myers. After his honorable discharge in 1951, Robert joined the Naval Reserves, only to be called to serve his country again during the Korean Conflict. There he served as a radio operator on a destroyer.

Robert returned to Sioux City and worked as a salesman and tire man at Kemp tires. He remained there for 42 years, retiring at the age of 62.

Then Robert began driving the School Lunch truck, which he did until retiring again at the age of 76.