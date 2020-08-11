Robert C. Kowalke
Ashland, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Robert C. Kowalke, 96, of Ashland, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, after a short illness.
Private family graveside services will be held due to COVID restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Bob was born on Dec. 1, 1923, in Sioux City, to Walter R. and Mary (Gampp) Kowalke. He graduated from Leeds High School and went on to serve in World War II with the U.S. Army.
Bob married Betty Joyce Van Vliet at Calvary Lutheran Church in 1948. He was a loyal employee of Batcheller’s Farm Store in Sioux City for many years.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Bob enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including gardening, woodworking, and stained glass. He greatly enjoyed giving to others many of his projects.
He is survived by daughter, Luanne (Daniel) Head of Lincoln, Neb.; granddaughter, Lauren; great-granddaughters, Anna and Addison of Omaha; grandson, Michael (Rachel) of Lincoln; sister, Mary Ellen Feiok of Platte, S.D.; niece, Pearl (Jeff) Feiok of Platte; and grandnephew, Heath (Jamie, children, Owen, Jack, Penny and Emily) of Platte.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Walter and Mary; brother-in-law, Richard Feiok; nephew, Jeff Feiok; and grandniece, Heather Feiok.
Special thanks to the staff at Oxbow Living Center and Hillcrest Hospice for their kindness and care.
Memorials can be sent to the family for future designation.
