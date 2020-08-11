× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert C. Kowalke

Ashland, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Robert C. Kowalke, 96, of Ashland, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, after a short illness.

Private family graveside services will be held due to COVID restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Bob was born on Dec. 1, 1923, in Sioux City, to Walter R. and Mary (Gampp) Kowalke. He graduated from Leeds High School and went on to serve in World War II with the U.S. Army.

Bob married Betty Joyce Van Vliet at Calvary Lutheran Church in 1948. He was a loyal employee of Batcheller’s Farm Store in Sioux City for many years.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Bob enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including gardening, woodworking, and stained glass. He greatly enjoyed giving to others many of his projects.