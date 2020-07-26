Robert Carl Mohan

Robert 'Bob' Carl Mohan
formerly Sioux City
Robert "Bob" Carl Mohan, 92, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo, N.D.
Arrangements will be private with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bob was born the son of James Clarence and Hannah Esther (Samuelson) Mohan on Nov. 9, 1927, in Sioux City. He was baptized Dec. 17, 1927, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. He attended Leeds High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945. He served in the Pacific and was honorably discharged Aug. 16, 1946.
Following the war, Bob briefly worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad, but soon joined the Sioux City Fire Department on Aug. 16, 1949. He met Doris Lund at Augustana Lutheran Church, and they were united in marriage April 20, 1952, at the church. Together, they raised four sons.
In addition to serving on the fire department, Bob also worked as a house painter. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed camping with his sons.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Sioux City, where he remained an active worshiper and enjoyed the men's group and property committee.
On Feb. 3, 1986, Bob retired from the Sioux City Fire Department, having advanced to the rank of captain. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing as often as he could.
Bob is survived by his children, Jim (Kathy) Mohan of Phoenix, Ariz., Tom Mohan of South Sioux City, Rick (Beth) Mohan of West Fargo, and John (Melanie) Mohan of Perry Hall, Md.; grandchildren, Jill (Greg) Lucas of Kerrville, Texas, Laura (Bill) Johnson of Leander, Texas, Becky (Ryan) Wolf of Peoria, Ariz., Amanda Mohan of Raleigh, N.C., Chris Mohan of Minneapolis, Minn., Ben Mohan of West Fargo, Helen Mohan and Lidia Mohan, both of Perry Hall; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his siblings, Richard Mohan, Mildred Peterson, Anna Lee McCue, and Donald Mohan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
