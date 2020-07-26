Robert Carl Mohan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert 'Bob' Carl Mohan

formerly Sioux City

Robert "Bob" Carl Mohan, 92, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo, N.D.

Arrangements will be private with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bob was born the son of James Clarence and Hannah Esther (Samuelson) Mohan on Nov. 9, 1927, in Sioux City. He was baptized Dec. 17, 1927, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. He attended Leeds High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945. He served in the Pacific and was honorably discharged Aug. 16, 1946.

Following the war, Bob briefly worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad, but soon joined the Sioux City Fire Department on Aug. 16, 1949. He met Doris Lund at Augustana Lutheran Church, and they were united in marriage April 20, 1952, at the church. Together, they raised four sons.

In addition to serving on the fire department, Bob also worked as a house painter. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed camping with his sons.