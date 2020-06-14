Robert Charles Kilberg

Robert Charles 'Bob' Kilberg
South Sioux City
Robert Charles “Bob” Kilberg, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Bob was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Sioux City, the son of Charles William and Ruth Marie (Anshutz) Kilberg. He graduated from Central High School. Bob married Rosie Peterson on Feb. 8, 1949. To this union, three children were born. The couple later divorced. Bob married Cheryl (Wilson) Pepplitsch on Feb. 14, 1983.
After high school, Bob worked for the Post Office before starting Bud's Auto Parts with his brother. He also was instrumental in building Raceway Park, Raceway Pub, Lake Village Wheel Estate. He and his family also ran a gas station and a car auction barn.
Bob loved restoring old cars and was a member of the Strollers Car Club and GOODGUYS, he built a helicopter, earned his pilot's license and also built a pontoon boat. He and Cheryl owned thoroughbred horses and traveled across the country racing horses. Bob's other favorite past time was coffee at his favorite restaurant, Horizon Family Restaurant.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Kilberg of South Sioux City; children, Debbie Lee of Sioux City, and Susie (Shane) Rol of Sioux City; Cheryl's children, Chris Pepplitsch and Joe (Amy) Pepplitsch; grandchildren, Mark (Gina) Lee of Los Angeles, Shane (Elizabeth) Rol of Dakota City, and Alex Rol (fiancé Kerrin Geary) of Sioux City, Sommer Suarez, Mathias and Amelia Pepplitsch; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; brother,Jerry (Sandra) Kilberg of Sioux City; and sister, Joan Patrick of Denver, Colo.; and also his cats, Angel and Jones.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bobby; brothers, Bud and Bill; sister, Helen; and grandson, Michael Lee.
Heaven gained a very talented man.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.