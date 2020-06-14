Robert Charles Kilberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert Charles 'Bob' Kilberg

South Sioux City

Robert Charles “Bob” Kilberg, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Bob was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Sioux City, the son of Charles William and Ruth Marie (Anshutz) Kilberg. He graduated from Central High School. Bob married Rosie Peterson on Feb. 8, 1949. To this union, three children were born. The couple later divorced. Bob married Cheryl (Wilson) Pepplitsch on Feb. 14, 1983.

After high school, Bob worked for the Post Office before starting Bud's Auto Parts with his brother. He also was instrumental in building Raceway Park, Raceway Pub, Lake Village Wheel Estate. He and his family also ran a gas station and a car auction barn.

Bob loved restoring old cars and was a member of the Strollers Car Club and GOODGUYS, he built a helicopter, earned his pilot's license and also built a pontoon boat. He and Cheryl owned thoroughbred horses and traveled across the country racing horses. Bob's other favorite past time was coffee at his favorite restaurant, Horizon Family Restaurant.