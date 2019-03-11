Sioux City
Robert E. (Bob) “Whitey” Petersen, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Robert was born Jan. 17, 1930, to Marie and Elmer Petersen. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1948, then attended Morningside College and SECO Sioux Empire Community College, Wayne State College and obtained an associate degree.
He married JoAnn Doering on Sept. 15, 1951. To this union, a daughter and two sons were born.
He served 40 years in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard and was promoted to Chief Master Sgt. at Suwon AFB, Korea. He retired in 1987.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he was an usher, money counter, and mashed potato master chef.
He was an avid follower of all Heelan Crusader sports and could often be found to be there before the team.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Petersen of Sioux City; daughter, Pamela and husband, Dr. Gary Carlton of Sioux City; sons, Steve Petersen of Lisle, Ill., and Mike and wife, Claudia Petersen of Lubbock, Texas; eight grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and two great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents.